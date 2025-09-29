Danielle Fishel Karp Attempts Viral 'Six Seven' Dance For Dancing With The Stars

Instagram/@daniellefishel

The MW quadro had been set two weeks prior when Danielle Fishel Karp, the cherished former ‘Boy Meets World’ alum, drifted in MW. And she has ominously cast a shadow over this new platform of chaotic internet trends. The latest film is of him trying to nail down the viral “six, seven” dance movements that either denied swag to any dad and those of that demographic.

The short film captures Fishel Karp in a rehearsal studio, counting with a mischievous smile, “Ready? Three, four, five, six, seven!” She then immediately self-corrects: “No, no, no! It’s five, six, seven, eight. Okay, I got it. Three, four, five, six, seven!” The caption: “Tik tok week! Am I doing it right? @dancingwiththestars.” The post is less about showing capabilities and more about outright declaring she isn’t quite up with Gen Alpha slang anymore, a sentiment that hit hard among her followers.

The comment box then transformed into a sort of support group for all the bewildered. One user summed up their exhaustion: “Nooo 🥲🥲🥲 pls I’m TIRED of 67!!!” Another said, “I will lose my mind if I hear 67 again,” and was then followed by a chuckle of another user that just said “6… 7…” Apparently, for most, the phrase has well passed its heyday.

That begs the bigger question. “Am I the only one who, even after research, doesn’t know what 6-7 means!?” one commenter asked, sparking a mini-investigation in the replies. Speculations ranged from being about height-“something about being 6’7 feet tall or something”-to its actual origin: “It’s from a 21 Savage song that was released in the spring that uses that line in the song. Later, it was developed into a meme.” However, arguably the most definitive answer came from a six-year-old whose mother reported, “My 6year old says tell Topanga it means ‘get away’.” Ultimately, the consensus leaned toward it meaning absolutely nothing, which somehow made it all the more irritating. There was one comment that really nailed it: “It means nothing. Just lyrics in a song. That means nothing. The post also drew comparisons to a heartfelt tribute shared by another dancer.

