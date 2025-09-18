Danielle Fishel And Lance Bass Reunite For Emotional Support On Dancing With The Stars

Instagram/@lancebass

There was a lovely moment Danielle Fishel shared from the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ arena, releasing her ex, Lance Bass, as he cheered ardently for her performances. Reminding the viewers about this very special friendship, the ‘Boy Meets World’ star mentioned how emotionally Bass supported her while she danced. And in a way, that kind of positive spin put everyone else on an angle of how loving relationships endure beyond the distraction of romance.

Danielle Fishel Karp has that perspective when it comes to keeping good people close to her. The actress, who is now competing in the current season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’, gave all curious fans a glance at the support set she draws strength from. And it was a very striking familiar face from her past.

The caption for a very happy post was about shots from Monday night’s episode with Danielle’s ex-boyfriend, spontaneously Lance Bass, in the audience cheering for her. “Everyone needs an emotional support gay ex-boyfriend,” she wrote, with a smiling emoji and a heart hands gesture. “No hover hands in sight last night!”

The video found in that post showed Bass yelling encouragement from the sidelines, “Go Kylie, go! Good job Kylie, you’re doing amazing sweetie! Wow, look at her go!” There was never a doubt that the support was sincere and full of energy.

Not just another ex-couple reunion, Fishel and Bass have kept in touch as friends all these years after dating back in the early 2000s–to the extent that they have even attended various weddings of others. Their friendship has gone down in the annals as one of the epitomes of how relationships can evolve into beautiful platonic ones.

The comment section instantly exploded with love for the duo. Lance Bass said back to them, “Y’all are so cute! You’ve got my vote, Danielle!” with dancing and heart emojis. His backing of Fishel meant so much not only to Fishel’s viewers but to her followers as well.

Another fan even mentioned Bass’s ubiquity as of late, teaching ‘Big Brother’ alumni the “Bye Bye Bye” dance and now backing Fishel on DWTS. “I’m here for it!” they exclaimed, congratulating Fishel on a great performance and expressing genuine excitement for her future dances.

This comment stood out as very touching to me, noting how Fishel herself appeared in the background of the shots: “You are such a LIGHT. When I saw you in the background of all the shots, you were so happy and bright and beautiful. Yes this something we all have been waiting for as BMW fans. However, you as a person are more than Just Topanga. Thank you for stepping out of your comfort zone for this show we all love so much!”

That sentiment of everyone needing their “own emotional support Lance” echoed throughout in the comments. More than one person called the duo “iconic” and cheered for their gorgeous friendship. One user was inspired to tears while writing: “I wanted to call my mom… she passed a year ago. We bonded over our love for you and NSYNC.”

Moments lately have proven very appropriate as Fishel and her ‘Boy Meets World’ co-hosts have recently been in deep discussions about relationships and experiences in the past for their ‘Pod Meets World’ podcast. “After all the stories on @podmeetsworldshow this is what I needed to see!” someone commented.

The best relationships aren’t always those that last forever romantically; rather, they morph into something equally special. Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass have perfected staying connected through changes in life, and, in turn, their beautiful friendship continues to inspire those who came up admiring the two of them. And, in this stress-filled reality-show competition season, it very much counts that somebody who knows you inside out is rooting for you.

She also recently shared an adorable moment with her son Keaton, showing her life as a dedicated mom. Their beautiful 27-year friendship is truly an inspiration.