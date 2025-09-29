Daniella Karagach Pashkova And Jenna Johnson Share Hilarious Gym Trend

Instagram/@dylanefron

Daniella Karagach Pashkova and Jenna Johnson jumped into an extremely popular and trending social media fad. Daniella brings the “post gym glow” effect into laughter with a perfectly snapped shot of Jenna and Robert Irwin’s abs. Immediately, folks responded to this hilarious post by the pros of “Dancing with the Stars,” finding it very funny, considering that both dancers are already known for having great physiques.

Daniella Karagach Pashkova sure knows how to keep her followers entertained. Recently, this experienced dancer gave her own delightful twist to the runaway “fake abs” online trend. A split-second glimmer of brilliance came from her Instagram post, where she tagged fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson and photographer Robert Irwin. This was the caption: “That post gym glow✨,” just before she started “painting” over someone’s abs with an illusion of her own six-pack.

Things only got funnier once the fans got to know whose abs were borrowed. The picture belongs to none other than Jenna Johnson herself, along with Robert Irwin. The meta moment had the fans rolling with laughter. Jenna was the first to comment, saying, “Hahahahha I love u both 😍” and then sent everyone spiraling with, “You coulda used your OWN abs mama 🤤.”

Reportedly, Jenna’s comment sparked a chain of reactions from followers who very much agreed with what she was saying. Many of the commenters gave their statements in the irony, saying, “both of these pros already have real, incredible and toned physiques” that go with their difficult dance career. One fan stated, “This is only funny if you don’t have abs already,” while another said, “As if either of you need these.” In general, the consensus was that both ladies are for sure the real thing when it comes to having real abdominal muscles.

Other ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dancers took the joke well. Fellow pro Lindsay Arnold said, “This is so good.” 😂,” proving that the joke was well received within their professional circle. Another user praised the vignette’s ingenuity, describing it as, “Using Jenna and Robert’s abs is pure gold,” laughing in tribute to the clever use of her friend’s real physique for this kind of joke.

Some commenters were confused at first, with one stating, “Why did I believe this at first?”. Just goes to show how convincing this trend can be. Other fans knew right away that this was none other than Jenna’s signature six-pack, one saying, “I knew that was Jenna’s abs.” and another rejoicing at knowing the “dancers” very well.

Then the banter headed on into the comments, with more proclaiming that both women can provide legitimate evidence that for years, their dance training has been a very good workout. “Daniella, pretty sure your abs look better,” commented one, while another chimed in, “Yall don’t even need that trick lol abs for days.” The implication is that neither of these two ladies really needs an artificial intervention.

What genuinely made the post interesting was the level of awareness demonstrated by both dancers. Rather than taking themselves seriously, they embraced the humor of the situation, with Jenna proving she was in the thick of it with her comments. It says a lot about the extent of love these two pros share; they always back each other up, both on and off the dance floor.

And just like that, this trend has taken over every social media platform in which users are comically “applying” photos of well-defined abdomens with the intent of propelling the illusion of a six-pack. What Daniella and Jenna did, on the other hand, became all the funnier because of their genuine physical conditioning. “This is so funny, love this trend 😂😂,” one commenter said, expressing the sentiment quite well.

Both dancers have garnered large followings, in part because of Dancing with the Stars, where they show off their amazing physique and choreography skills. By doing these silly social media trends together, they give proof that parts of them are really relatable and funny, almost in stark contrast to their professional lives.

The post marks a moment of laughs to remind us that yes, even professional athletes and dancers don’t take themselves seriously all the time. Their rendering of the viral trend picked up an added flair, cementing the fact that laughter and friendship are still huge priorities in their lives outside the dance studio. The interaction between the duo was an absolute treat for their followers and attested to the very real existence of a concrete relationship shared by the two professionals.

