Daniella Karagach And Dylan Efron Kick Off Dancing With The Stars Season

With the new season of Dancing with the Stars underway, Dylan Efron and his new celeb partner, Daniella Karagach Pashkova, entered formal training. The pro dancer pleased her followers by allowing a little peek behind the scenes on their first day working together, stoking excitement for a rather new combination competing as ‘Team DaDy.’

The energy is already palpable. Just moments ago, Daniella Karagach Pashkova released a quick look into the first day of rehearsal for the new season of DWTS, and it can be safely declared these vibes are immaculate. The partner? Danny Efron. From what we saw of the chemistry on day one, they are definitely going to be one to watch. The clip is captioned “And this is how it went 🤭 #dwts #TeamDaDy,” and it encapsulates all the in-the-moment excitement of day one.

The clip opens with Dylan with a touch of nervous excitement, introducing himself to the camera, “Are you ready? I’m going to set it. My name is Dylan Efron, and this is the first day on set for Dancing with the Stars.” He then turned the camera on Daniella: “And my partner over there. I’m so excited I got you.” Daniella with an equally genuine tone replied, “I’m very excited. This will be a great season.” Such spontaneous, pure, and genuine vibes definitely make one cheer for the pair right from the start.

The comment section exploded with support rejoicing the apparent making of Team DaDy. Fellow pro and close friend/time colleague Jenna Johnson was among the first to chime in saying, “We love Dylan. He’s been great since day 1 :).” Now that sets the tone, doesn’t it? It’s an endorsement coming straight from inside the DWTS family, and not just mere fan speculation.

Another commenter remarked on one of the very subtle yet beautiful details of their style synergy: “I love how you guys are lowkey matching 😍 and have the same color scheme for the promo pics #teamDaDy.” And they’re so right! Coordinating outfits on the first day is big. That means, they’ve already put some thought into their partnership, and that kind of thoughtfulness really transfers well onto the dance floor. It’s these tiny details that bond a team together long before they’ve started learning their first step.

With every new season, a set of questions is thrown at the show by excited fan bases, and this was one of them: “Do the pros at least know the list of celebrities? So do they know the options??” This one, of course, is asked every year. It also brings to the forefront the excitement and suspense surrounding the reveal of partners. While the actual couples are kept secret until the very last moment, what this early look reveals is that the Daniella-Dylan partnership is already going full steam ahead.

The enthusiasm inspired a slew of suggestions for real songs. One very eager fan desperately implored in the comments, “Please please please dance to DYLAN by Brooklyn Van Zandt it just dropped today on streaming platforms. It’s about being obsessed with Dylan and wanting to dance. It’s made for you @dylanefron @daniellakaragach.” That is incredibly timely: A new song literally named after her partner- maybe the universe is trying to tell them something! Whether the producers decide to play ball with the little hint remains to be seen, but this is the sort of fan interaction that keeps the show alive.

A user sums up the general feeling perfectly: “LOVE😭🥺 cannot wait to see y’all go far, you’re one of my favs ❤️.” That’s the hallmark of Daniella’s strong popularity in the pro field. Expectations have always been sky-high for Daniella partners since she won a Mirrorball with Iman Shumpert in season 30. Looking at this very early response, one would hazard a guess that Dylan Efron could be a near-perfect fit for her dynamic choreography and teaching style.

Daniella Karagach has always been the most outside-the-box and demanding pro on the show, often creating unforgettable routines that break the mold of the ballroom dance floor. That further with the coupling of an athletic background and a recognizable name of Dylan Efron, equates to something explosive; therefore, they have very much in store for a good run. Their first day practically went winning, with lots of laughs and mutual admiration leading to a win-win. Judging from the sneak peek, Team DaDy is bringing with them a fresh kind of energy and having a laugh about it, which might just be the one-two punch that carries them right into the deeper rounds of the competition. Dylan Efron recently received a first dance lesson from his sister Olivia. He also shared a heartfelt goodbye to his dog before the competition began. Here we cannot wait for the new season.