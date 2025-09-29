Daniel Simmons Shares His Latest Fall Outfit Idea With A Talking GRWM

Instagram/@imdanielsimmons

Daniel Simmons has been blocked as he has come up with another style breakup, this time focusing on a good light fall tone. The fashion influencer uploaded a “talking GRWM” or Get Ready With Me video, discussing every aspect of the outfit-from the relaxed jeans to the signature flannel. Then he would throw the question back to his viewers for a wave of responses and some really detailed product queries.

Up until now, Daniel Simmons has built a reputation for great menswear layering, and his latest post really serves as a classmate for styling for the fall. The video walks viewers through his fitting process, starting with fitted relaxed-wide-leg cut jeans from Our Legacy dyed in soft beige. He makes size references, saying in that case, you should probably size down. Then he headed on with a pair of brown wool socks and the favorite pair of boots from Lemaire at present. The outermost layer that actually stands out is the flannel shirt from his own line, Daniel Simmons Co., which he mentioned are produced in Portugal out of brushed Japanese cotton for an ultra-soft hand. A little bit of brown suede from his collection and a faded-out New York Yankees cap plus a classic watch keep that gentlemanly casual look on point.

The post exploded soon after with many followers not only applauding the look but diving into specifics about each item. On a near point, the comments quickly turned into a style consultation with many people saying they wanted to buy one piece of the outfit themselves.

The headwear was called out immediately: “Yankees should sponsor you at this stage.” That says something about Simmons learning to let that cap sit alongside his layered looks as much as any other signature.

Genuine questions started flooding in in turn. “Where u buy wool socks?” another commenter asked, emphasizing the little-known but very important detail that might make or break a fall outfit. Another one wanted to know about the foundational layer: “Where’s the knit from? 😍,” again indicating how active viewers were about the little details of the outfit and not just the outer layers.

Accessories came under scrutiny. The bag had the attention of several users wanting to ask: “Were you get tht brown bag from.” Another was looking for ID for the watch. Simmons even jumped into the replies, confirming that the watches in question were actually a Cartier Tank. It was a big moment of throwing weight behind his willingness to discuss style matters in a pairwise manner engaging with his community.

Other comments were pure appreciation for the overall look: “Jeans and flannel are sick!” expresses the general sentiment-that the outfit was a win. “Love how the shirt came out,” someone else said, giving props directly to his own design.

Daniel Simmons continues to cement himself as a core menswear muse accessible yet above. He’s creating a community of style interests by breaking down his own wardrobe and answering his audience in return. This latest fall look that focuses on texture, tone, and thoughtful layering is just one more proud entry among his grasp of things wearable and worthy of visual representation. That much discourse he spawns on such a specific level shows how this guy can do more than just post pictures; he’s creating conversations that set people up with the kit to build their wardrobes.