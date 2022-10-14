Daniel Radcliffe Shares His Thoughts On The Passing Of Harry Potter Castmate Robbie Coltrane

Iconic Harry Potter actor, Robbie Coltrane, who played the character of Rubeus Hagrid has passed away at the age of 72. The Scottish actor passed away on Friday the 14th of October.

Fans of Harry Potter around the world were incredibly attached to Hagrid and hence are distraught upon hearing the news. Even more distraught are the members of the cast of Harry Potter, in particular, the man who played Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

Daniel was hardly 11 years old when he first started playing Harry Potter and has released a statement remembering what it was like working with Robbie Coltrane as a child.

The statement was released to Deadline and in it Daniel says:

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Daniel would understandably have a special attachment to Coltrane as in the movies Harry and Hagrid shared a special relationship which led to a lot more shared screentime. Hagrid served as a mentor/father figure to Harry and was Harry's first introduction to the wizarding world in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. While the enormous figure of Hagrid first scared Harry, he soon learned that Hagrid was actually the softest person he'd ever met in his entire life which possibly made him more open to the idea of venturing further into the wizarding world.

Hagrid was one of the most beloved characters of the franchise and fans will forever remember Coltrane for his outstanding work at bringing the character to life on screen.