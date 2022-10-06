Daniel Radcliffe Says He Is Concerned About How His In-Laws May React To His Upcoming Film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Daniel Radcliffe has come a long way from playing The Boy Who Lived in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. He has since starred in some really amazing, and also some really bizarre roles in many different movies such as Swiss Army Man where he basically played a dead body the entire movie. But surprisingly, his concerns regarding what people may think have risen over his upcoming film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, in which he plays the titular character of Weird Al Yankovic.

The film is not exactly a biopic since it is only loosely based on the life of Weird Al Yankovic and it actually tends to go a little over the top when making up or exaggerating the details of Weird Al's life. It is a befitting approach given that what Weird Al himself became famous for was making over-the-top comedic musical content, but Daniel has concerns regarding what people may think of the movie, in particular his in-laws.

Daniel has revealed that his girlfriend, Erin Darke, is actually a Weird Al fan and so are several of her family members which makes him nervous about what they might think of the film and its wacky approach.

Daniel explained it in the following words while speaking to Entertainment Weekly:

"Actually, after [director] Eric [Appel] and Al [Yankovic], the people I'm most concerned about their reaction is probably my in-laws, Erin's dad and brother, because they're massive fans as well. Erin's seen the movie but I'll be interested in what Ian thinks. I really hope he likes it."

The movie will be starring several other big-name celebrities who will also be playing big-name celebrities in the movie.

Evan Rachel Wood will be playing Madonna, Rain Wilson will appear as Dr. Demento, Quinta Brunson will be portraying Oprah Winfrey, James Preston Rogers will be playing Hulk Hogan, Conan O'Brien will appear as Andy Warhol, and Jack Black will portray Wolfman Jack.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be released on November 4th on The Roku Channel.