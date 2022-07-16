Daniel Kaluuya Talks About Live Action Barney The Dinosaur Movie

Many comic books, novels, games, and toys are being adapted into live-action movies these days. Some work out, others not so much, regardless, the trend is continuing. One of the most prime examples is the live-action Barbie movie that is in the works starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

However, one character that no one would have ever expected to be adapted for a serious live-action remake is Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character from a children's show that began airing in 1992 and stopped after almost 2 decades in 2009.

Contrary to all expectations, a live-action movie about Barney the Dinosaur is currently in the works!

Actor Daniel Kaluuya, prominently known for his role in the Jordan Peele movie Get Out and in Marvel's Black Panther, will have his production company 59%, partnering with the game company Mattel to make a live-action movie featuring Barney the Dinosaur that will apparently have a more gritty take on the character and his story.

Daniel has talked to Entertainment Weekly about the project and said, "Barney taught us, 'I love you, you love me. Won't you say you love me too?' That's one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn't true? I thought that was really heartbreaking. I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense. It feels like there's something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic. Especially at this time now, I think that's really, really needed."

There are no more details available about the project at this time such as who will be starring in the movie and who will be hired to direct, but Kaluuya has confirmed that a script is being developed and undergoing revisions.

Advertisement

It has also been revealed that the movie will not be relying on heavy CGI for this adaptation which means there might be an actual actor in the movie putting on an actual Barney the Dinosaur costume. Whether or not it will be the same one from the TV show is not yet known but it is hard to imagine anything at all regarding the direction this movie will take with its script, character, or visuals.