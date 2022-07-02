Dakota Johnson opens up about how 'crazy' it was to play 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Seven years after releasing the controversial first part of Fifty Shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson is ready to talk about how hard she sometimes had behind the scenes.

In a frank interview for Vanity Fair magazine, the star spoke about creative conflicts on the set and not the most unambiguous moments outside the plot.

If she had initially understood how "nutty" the process would be, then "hardly anyone would have started doing this at all ." In addition, everyone's favorite humble Anastacia has denied rumors of a secret feud with her on-screen partner Jamie Dornan .

"There has never been a time when we didn't get along. I know it's weird, but he's like a brother to me. I love him very, very, very much.

And we were close to each other. We had to trust each other and protect each other," she said of her relationship with on-screen Christian Grey.

As for Fifty Shades themselves, Dakota admitted that she originally signed up to star in the film, which was supposed to be very different.

"I am a sexy person, and when something interests me, I want to know everything about it. That's why I've been in a lot of films naked.

So I signed up for a different version of the movie we ended up making. Studio, directors, and author of the book E.L. James, whose name is Erica, it was they who created unnecessary problems," recalls the actress.

According to Dakota, the author of the original work tried to control every creative moment, even when it seemed too absurd.

"There were parts of the books that just couldn't be in the movie, like the interior monologue, which was incredibly vulgar at times.

It can't be said out loud. It has always been a battle. Always," added the actress. In particular, the writer's attitude changed when Charlie Hunnam refused to participate in the film, although he was originally approved for this role.

James was so angry that she completely rewrote the entire script.