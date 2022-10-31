D.H. Peligro, The Drummer For Dead Kennedys, Passed Away At His Home In California, According To An Announcement Made By The Band

Drummer and punk rock pioneer D.H. Peligro, who was a crucial member of the band the Dead Kennedys, passed away recently. He was 63.

The death of Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, took place on Friday in his home in Los Angeles, according to a post made by the band on Instagram.

According to the post, police officers who responded to the site claimed that he died from head injuries caused by an unintentional fall. The post also stated that details for his funeral would be made public in the following days.

Please give the family some space while they deal with this tragic loss. The post thanked people for their reassuring thoughts and words and expressed gratitude for their support.

According to TMZ, the drummer was discovered dead in the toilet of his San Fernando Valley house and had struck his head, but it is unknown whether the damage was deadly. Additionally, it is unknown precisely what caused Peligro's death, and it is unknown whether the head injury was what caused his death.