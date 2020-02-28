Cynthia Bailey And Rihanna Slay Together In A Throwback Photo

Cynthia Bailey posted a photo on her social media account. It’s a throwback pic in which she’s together with Rihanna, and the two ladies look divine.

Her fans and followers made sure to praise both boss ladies, and they were not shy at all in the comments.

“if you treat a Pisces woman right, we will show you a love that you only thought existed in movies.”@badgalriri #tbt #thehamptons #piscessister #piscesseason,’ Cynthia captioned her photo with RiRi.

A hater hopped in the comments and said: ‘Girl you have been married how many times?? Your love must not be that great.’

Someone else agreed and wrote this: ‘this made me laugh out loud cause I thought the exact same thing.’

One of Cynthia’s diehard fans commented: ‘I’m just curious where did that even come from… like how did you look at this pic and felt that🤔’ and another one of her follers defended her form the haters and slammed them: ‘okay, I see you don’t know how to have a conversation and just wanna be straight. Have a good night sweetie.’

A follower posted this: ‘Period‼️ but beware cause if you cross us the fish now becomes a SHARK #you’ve never wanted to experience a PISCES when we’re mad #even your Momma can’t save you# betta yet if you mean us ill will karma will come back to bite you I’m just saying.’

Someone else agreed with Cynthia’s post and said: ‘Absolutely❗️We are just simply the best lovers and friends. Pisces All Day.’

In other news, Cynthia made her fans excited when she decided to have a massive change of look.

She cut her hair. Cynthia shared more posts on her social media account to flaunt her new hairdo, and her fans are entirely here for it, and they priased her new hair in the comments.