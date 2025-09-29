Crystal Renee Kicks Off Podcast Season Nine With Kandi Burruss

Instagram/@luvcrystalrenee

Opening with a major partnership and a starry-gaze guest of honor is the ninth season of Crystal Renee’s specialty podcast: “Keep It Positive Sweetie.” The season premiere is an intimate two-way conversation with Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, who shares details of her surrogate journey and bits of personal life. Moreover, this season will have a new umbrella with The Black Effect Network and iHeartPodcasts as they promote the show.

Advertisement

The vibe was absolutely contagious as Crystal Renee announced the impending resurrection of her favorite podcast. The social media dynamic post was full of genuine excitement for Season 9 due to the new partnership kicking off with the bombshell Kandi Burruss. The caption asked fans to “tap innn,” establishing the victorious return of the series.

A clip offered a sneak peek into some of the raw conversations; Kandi Burruss is heard greeting her viewers before heading into very personal territories on surrogacy as a choice, fibroid pains, and IVF necessity. Then the talk carries a touch of her earliest days of filming for Real Housewives of Atlanta, as one memorable scene from day one with her mother kept Burruss crying. The trailer promises a frank discussion on legacy, relationships, and pains of family-raising.

The announcement was welcomed with instant insane positivity by attendees, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the show’s return. One of the comments wrapped up the general attitude: “We back!!!! Season 9 let’s get it.” Another comment read: “Awesome 🌟 episode. Season 9 started with a bang ‼️💥.”

Many comments praised the partnership, too. “Mind you I love both of youuuuu😍,” one user shared, expressing admiration for both hosts. Another reinforced this sentiment by saying, “Crystal got my other favorite girl Kandi in the chair 👏👏👏 My 2 favorite ladies.” The power of this collaboration was clear.

The guest of honor, Kandi Burruss, surely garnered more acclaim. One listener recommended her, stating: “MOGUL, ICON, BLACKGIRL MAGIC!!” This comment testifies to the regard Burruss commands beyond a reality TV person into a strong-willed businesswoman and entertainer.

One ought to note that, along with excitement, some commenters also touched on the deeper meaning given to the show by the actual content. One user shared a respected opinion about cultural discourse advanced: “Am African and you are so right, all these men one sleeps with have different spirits or energy that one carries with them after. Although some of us come to learn about it, when it’s late.” This clearly shows the show can seriously trigger deep working reflections worldwide among its global audience.

Further speculations about certain logistics of the new season were also making the headlines. “I see you have a new app for listening, I just listened to your podcast on iHeart it was super🔥🔥🔥but I still prefer to see you on Tuesday,” the faithful listener eerily commented, showing how well they have placed themselves on a new platform while paying respect to the video aspect that sits on YouTube.

The whole season is reportedly bigger than all previous ones. “Everyone stop what you are doing my favorite show is back on! I know season 9 is going to be just as good as season 8!😍,” raved one adorer. Similarly, another showed the worth or value of early access: “Y’ALL BETTER GET THAT PATREON😍.”

Advertisement

Putting a blockbuster premiere and new authoritative partnership ahead of itself, Crystal Renee’s “Keep It Positive Sweetie” has officially put itself into the podcasting firmament. Crystal’s reception from her adoring audience is a testament to the fact that the glistening mix of star insights and raw conversations still deeply emanate with the audience, giving them a positive horizon for Season 9. Crystal Renee continues to share powerful conversations, as seen in her recent discussion with Trell Thomas. Her travels have also been noteworthy, including an idyllic Parisian morning and stunning Paris with bold fashion statements. Additionally, Crystal Renee danced like nobody’s watching in Chicago.