Cristiano Ronaldo's mother shares first photo of newborn granddaughter

Cristiano Ronaldo 's mom Dolores Aveiro shared the first photo with newborn granddaughter Bella Esmeralda. It is reported by DailyMail.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, flew to Mallorca to meet her soccer son at his family home. The other day, she posted a photo on her social networks in which she holds her two-month-old granddaughter in her arms.

The caption for the photo says "retina querida da avó," which translates as "grandmother's favorite granddaughter." Fans of the famous family responded to Dolores' post with enthusiastic comments, while many subscribers noted that little Bella is very similar to Ronaldo's eldest daughter Alana Martin.

In April, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had a daughter, whom they named Bella Esmeralda. Unfortunately, Bella's twin brother died at birth.

Earlier this week, Georgina Rodriguez remembered Bella Esmeralda's twin brother by posting a photo on social media showing the sky with an emoji of an angel and a red heart.

The first official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was presented in the UK. It is reported by the Mirror .

The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge has unveiled the first official portrait of Kate Middleton and Prince William by artist Jamie Koret.

The Duchess of Cambridge is pictured wearing The Vampire's Wife emerald gown, which was creatively directed by singer Nick Cave's wife, Susie Beek. The royal lady first "walked" him during a tour of Ireland in March 2020.

The image was complemented by Manolo Blahnik shoes and several family heirlooms - a pearl brooch of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, earrings, and a bracelet by Diana, Princess of Wales.

