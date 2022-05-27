Courtney Love opens up about Johnny Depp saving her life after overdosing. Courtney Love opens up about Johnny Depp saving her life after a drug overdose.

57-year-old American actress and rock singer Courtney Love spoke about how 65-year-old actor Johnny Depp saved her after a drug overdose. It is reported by DailyMail.

The performer recorded a video message in which she expressed words of support for Johnny Depp, touching on the topic of his litigation with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, in a libel case, as well as domestic violence.

Love said that Depp saved her from death when, in 1995 (a year after the tragic death of Courtney's husband, Kurt Cobain), he performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation after she received an overdose of illegal substances near a US nightclub.

"I don't really want to make public judgments, but I just want to tell you that Johnny performed CPR on me in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room," the singer said.

In addition, Love added that Depp has been supportive of her and her daughter throughout all these years. The widow of Kurt Cobain also turned to Heard, saying that he understands her now: "I was the most hated woman in America. I was the most hated woman in the world before TikTok, and now I really have empathy for Amber. Hell. Can you imagine what it's like?"

At the same time, the singer expressed the hope that justice, "whatever it may be," will prevail if the Aquaman star does not oppose Depp for personal gain.

