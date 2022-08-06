Couple Benjamin Millepied And Natalie Portman Celebrate Their Tenth Wedding Anniversary

Every day, Natalie Portman 's affection for Benjamin Millepied deepens. This Thursday, the Thor: Love and Thunder actress and her devoted husband celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

She posted a touching photo from the event. The actress wrote, "Ten years today, and things are improving... "

Benjamin also made the decision to take advantage of the situation and tweeted a picture with an engagement ring emoji. The devoted husband also incorporated a passage from the band Barbara's French song Du Bout des Lèvres.

The dancer then revealed an image from behind the scenes of the 2010 movie Black Swan, where they first met.

The couple married on August 4, 2012, and they now have two children together, a 5-year-old daughter named Amalia and an 11-year-old son named Aleph. Parents still work together and spend time together at home. The Oscar winner acknowledges that she enjoys working with her spouse very much.

"I think he knows me so well, my dance talents and weaknesses, that he was actually able to choreograph really effortlessly and swiftly because we had very little time, and it was a lot of fun.

I don't often see him in the studio, so it was entertaining to watch him. It was very incredible just to experience his expertise and lightness, said Natalie.

Portman claimed to be dealing with "reverse parent guilt" and made a concerted effort to "impress" her kids with her professional accomplishments.

It's really uncommon for my kids to say, "Please go to work!" she said. It's usually quite the reverse,

According to the "No Strings Attached," actress, Aleph and Amalia discovering their own hobbies is her "dream," she told Us Weekly in an interview from October 2019.

At the time, Portman remarked, "For any youngster to have a passion for anything, know it, and be able to follow it so clearly, is the best thing that you could want."