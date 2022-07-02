Could Taron Egerton Be The Next Wolverine?

It has been almost half a decade since Hugh Jackman hung up the claws of Wolverine when he played the character for the last time in 2017's Logan. The film saw Wolverine finally succumbing to death after escaping it many a time throughout the X-men franchise that lasted almost 2 decades.

After the release of Logan and the X-men franchise's final film Dark Pheonix, the long-awaited Disney's acquisition of Fox finally happened, giving Disney and the MCU the rights to the X-men and Fantastic 4 characters. As of now, characters from both of these franchises can enter into the MCU. We've already seen a glimpse of it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as X-men's Charles Xavier and Fantastic 4's Reed Richards made cameos in that film.

In a recent interview with the NY Times, Kingsman actor Taron Egerton revealed that he has been in talks with Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige about possibly joining the MCU and even hinted that it could be to take the now vacant seat of Jimmy Logan AKA Wolverine!

When Taron was asked if the meeting were about playing the Wolverine he described it in the following words:

"I don’t think it would be wrong to say that. I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully, if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot."

Egerton has pointed out a major difficulty that Marvel faces now that they have acquired the rights to these characters. While most X-men and Fantastic 4 characters will be easily recast, Hugh Jackman's wolverine has become a Legend after 2 decades of the Aussie playing the character and whoever comes through to fill in the shoes, has a huge legacy to live up to.

Regardless, Egerton's eagerness to play the Wolverine is publically known and it seems despite knowing the risks, the actor wants to take on the challenge that most would dread.