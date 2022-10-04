Coolio May Have Died From His Acute Asthma

According to TMZ, Coolio's close pals believe that severe asthma he suffered from may have contributed to his passing. The information that the late Gangsta's Paradise rapper struggled with the lung condition for many years was disclosed to detectives, according to sources who spoke with the site on Monday.

Coolio passed away on September 28 after he was discovered unresponsive on the floor of a bathroom in a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. Initial reports suggested that he had gone into cardiac arrest; however, the actual cause of death has not yet been determined officially.

According to research that the American Cardiac Association recently released, those with severe asthma may be more likely to develop a heart rhythm issue. Coolio was seen performing multiple times in the days leading up to his passing, each time for sets that lasted between 30 and 40 minutes, despite his poor health state.

The rapper "West Up!" was animated in video footage taken during his I Love the '90s tour. He strode confidently across the stage. When fans met Coolio a little over a week before he passed away, they reported that he was pretty engaging and seemed eager to pose for pictures. They also said that he laughed easily and seemed very content.

Montell Jordan, who was on tour with the Fantastic Voyage rapper days before he passed away, told Page Six in an exclusive interview that he would never have thought that his lifelong buddy would pass away soon.

The singer of "This Is How We Do It," who is 53 years old, made this statement on Thursday: "I've been together with him for weeks and months now, and I did not understand, and I still don't understand the reasons behind his passing." The singer added that she did not see whatever would have given a hint that he was ill or that something had occurred to him.