Congratulations Are In Order for Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo As They Expect Their Third Baby

Adam Levine is one of the most famous singers in the world. He’s best known for his appearance as the front face of the popular band “Maroon Five”. He’s loved by many of his loyal following and his work has been appreciated by many fans for years.

However, a recent news report talks more about his personal life than his professional life. Recent reports have confirmed that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have another baby to add to their little family.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo already have two beautiful daughters together named Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. The news broke after Behati was seen stepping outside for lunch with Adam with a noticeable baby bump. The two were seen enjoying their time in Santa Barbara, California.

Just a few months before the pictures had been taken, Behati spoke about the experience of motherhood. She said, “I'm lucky I have a lot of amazing moms in my life. My mom, my grandmother, and Adam's mom live here. His stepmom. All my friends have kids. So, I have big support that I can turn to if there's something I need to figure out.”

Prinsloo also spoke about some of the best parenting advice that she had ever received. In a statement, she said, “I think the best piece of parenting advice is our doctor and Adam's great grandmother told us is don't sweat the little things. Don't sweat the little things and pick your battles. There's a battle nitpick and I'm always like, ‘You know what, this is not the one I need to fight right now because it's not worth it.”

Talking about her girls, she lovingly said that Dusty no longer looked like a baby and had grown up so much. She also mentioned that Gio Grace had just turned four but she still sometimes thought she was 2 years old.

Behati is very proud of her daughters and it seems like the couple is extremely excited to welcome a third child into their family.