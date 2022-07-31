Colin Farrell Talks About Whether He Is Interested In Returning For The Batman Sequel

The Batman is a character that has seen many renditions over the years and many directors and actors have had a crack at telling the story of the caped crusader. The latest attempt in this long line was made by director Matt Reeves with actor Robert Pattinson stepping into the shoes of the ace detective. The film explored Batman in his early years when he still had plenty to learn and explored more of the character’s detective side rather than his brawler side. The film received great reviews from audiences and critics alike and is regarded as one of the best adaptations of the character on the big screen.

While Robert Pattinson did an excellent job of portraying the masked vigilante, the credit for the film’s success has to be distributed evenly to the entire cast which included incredible performances from the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and of course, Colin Farrell.

Farrell appeared in the role of the villain The Penguin in the film and underwent such a transformation that shocked all fans. But it wasn’t just his physical transformation that shocked fans, his performance is regarded as the best on-screen rendition of the villain from the comics. Farrell’s performance as the Penguin is one of the most memorable aspects of the film.

With the film grossing over $770 million throughout the globe, a sequel was going to be made without question. Both Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves have signed on for the sequel but other stars have yet to be confirmed.

Speaking with ET Farrell expressed that he is very much on board with reprising his role of the Penguin in the Batman sequel should the creators of the film call upon him. His exact quote is as follows:

“Oh my god, you kidding me?! It’s so much fun, are you joking [with] me? I’ve been around the block man. That was an easy sport, I mean … it was a joy.”

Other stars including Paul Dano, who played the Riddler in the first film have also shared their thoughts on their eagerness to return for the sequel. Who else returns to the film’s sequel remains to be seen.