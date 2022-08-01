Colin Farrell Talks About Matt Reeves' Involvement In The Penguin Spin-Off Show

The latest rendition of Batman saw director Matt Reeves take the reigns and Robert Pattinson in the role of the caped crusader. The film titled simply, "The Batman," followed the story of the masked vigilante in his second year after putting on the cape and the cowl and followed him as he uncovered just how deep the corruption ran in Gotham and even learned a few things himself along the way as he is a much younger Bruce Wayne in the film with a lot to learn still.

The film received great praise from critics and was a commercial success as it ended up grossing a whopping $770 million around the world. Matt Reeves's direction and Robert Pattinson's acting both stole the show but it would be unfair to say that the success of the project was not a team effort.

The film featured a star-studded cast including Zoë Kravitz in the role of Selina Kyle/ Catwoman, Paul Dano playing Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright taking over the role of James Gordon, and Andy Serkis playing the all-time fan favorite batman character, Alfred Pennyworth.

However, the one character that truly stood out amongst all, was The Penguin who was played by Colin Farrell . Farrell delivered an amazing performance as the longtime batman villain and there were talks of Colin's Penguin getting a spin-off show before the film was even released. After the release of the film, the spin-off was confirmed and Colin is set to star in the series.

Colin has recently spoke to ET regarding just how much The Batman director, Matt Reeves is going to be involved in the spin-off and his exact comments are as follows:

"He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over [HBO Max's] The Penguin [series] as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's gonna direct them. And so, it's exciting."

Clearly, Reeves is very passionate about what he has created with the new take on Batman. The cast of the film is very happy with Reeves's work with Colin and everyone else stating that they would be more than happy to return for The Batman sequel should Reeves decide to call them.