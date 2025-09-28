Cody Simpson Marks 13 Year Anniversary Of Debut Album 'Paradise'

Instagram/@codysimpson

Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson has just celebrated the 13-year anniversary of the release of his very first album, ‘Paradise,’ marking a significant milestone in his career. Simpson dropped a post about the moment with his loyal followers, triggering floods of reminiscences from the artists’ childhood audiences.

In the caption, Simpson had plainly stated: “13 years of CS1. Happy Paradise day to my OGs.” To many loyal fans, these words alone are their time capsule. ‘Paradise’ came out at the same time that he was making his transition from a budding teen pop idol into big leagues when tracks like “iYiYi” and “All Day” marked a particular epoch for both the artist and his fans. Anniversary celebrations for the album would send fans down memory lane of Simpson’s leap from pop star into pools and everything.

The comment section then began to morph into a giant digital scrapbook of memories. One fan exclaimed, “Omg 13 years? Bring me backkkk!” As usual, such sentiments echoed throughout the thread. “What do you mean 13 years? Am I that old now?” Time was going to be a recurring subject, with many citing that Simpson songs are now markers for different life moments in that of his listeners.

Loyal fans of the album since forever shared memories of a more personal nature with each other. “I remember the day this album came out,” said one person; another said, “It was my first CD.” Those personal links are a testimony to the album’s lasting effect beyond its commercial successes. Nostalgia goes beyond music-a joint musical experience of high school birthday parties, first concerts, and all the moments that spell growing up.

The album’s continued success was validated even further by comments stating that the album finds a home in daily life. “I listen to this album daily; it’s my favorite,” said one, while another commented, “This still goes double platinum in my house.” This means Simpson’s debut still means much to people today versus just withering away in history.

These reckonings have got passed down with those looking for the future: “The only way to celebrate is to release the new album xo,” said one follower in a teasing way as anticipation was building for Simpson’s new music. Another argued, calling for “another collaboration with Becky G,” thereby remembering one of the album’s featured artists while wishing for a return to that sound.

Raw emotion from the Simpson era erupted everywhere: “No one will ever understand how special this era was to me,” one commenter remarked, acknowledging the volume of deep, personal meaning many attach to this chunk of time. Another injected a more pinpoint memory: “Omg to this day I still wear my live love simpsonize bracelet I got off another fan on twitter,” proving that the entire fan culture back then is still kicking today.

Thus, him acknowledging the anniversary really reminds people that he has evolved as an artist duly honoring the foundation that kick-started his career. The response to ‘Paradise’ shows how people can form everlasting relationships between an artist and his audience, with certain albums becoming bookmarks in their own individual histories. One fan puts it aptly: “An era for sure! Love being along for the journey”—a phrase that can surely be felt from both sides, Simpson and his fans who have watched his fifteen-year career so much unfold over these thirteen years. Celebrating ‘Paradise’ proves that some musical eras never truly go away; we simply fold them into our own history together. This celebration also reminds fans of his recent Frank Ocean cover.