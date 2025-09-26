Cody Rhodes And Pharaoh Get Their Own Exclusive Mattel WWE Figure Pack

Instagram/@americannightmarecody

Cody Rhodes and his lovable dog Pharaoh have been immortalized by Mattel and Ringside in the new collectible, and would hence sell like hotcakes. This duo, along with the Undisputed WWE Champion worshippers, is fairly well known to anyone conversant with Rhodes in social media. Quickly, the announcement posted by the official Ringside Collectibles account has been making rounds in the wrestling collectibles community.

The post merely showed the product and informed the fans about going to their site to “Finish The Story.” The two-pack forms a part of the WWE Elite Squad and Kale«Sticker Finish-Todd Brand» Exclusives, giving away its must-have status for the serious collector. The picture was taken by an appreciative photographer who thanked Ringside in the comments section.

The figure announcements got reactions swiftly and mostly positive, the chief ones being about Pharaoh himself. One observation zoomed into the one-of-a-kind selling point, saying, “The dog too that’s awesome.” That shared sentiment places the figure set into the very personal realm of Cody Rhodes‘ public image, going just a little beyond being just another wrestling toy.

That glare aside, other comments weren’t all that celebratory either. One reaction gave a rather brutal yet ironic critique of the figure and its dimensions: “Buddy is big. But he’s not that big.” Such responses are fairly common, as collector circles tend to be divided between how accurately any wandering figure measures with its real-life counterpart.

The less flattering commentary soon brought up Rhodes’ somewhat long-past “Stardust” gimmick. “Hey Cody Rhodes Youra Stardust,” that ugly attempt to troll Rhodes could surely be seen as a quick and random break to otherwise very enthusiastic responses.

Besides Rhodes-mania, this product is becoming the biggest aftermarket cash cow since WrestleMania and thereafter title reign. The motion of the wrestling figures is saying: from the ring to real-life identities and wrestler relationships. For the fans of Cody Rhodes, it is something more than a collectible; it is a piece of the "American Nightmare" story. The pack is now listed for sale on the official website for Ringside Collectibles.