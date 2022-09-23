Clare Crawley Claims That Her Puffy Lips Are A Result Of Her Passionate Kisses With Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley , a former "Bachelorette," denied claims that she had lip fillers by saying the bruises on her lips resulted from her passionate makeout sessions with her partner.

The 41-year-old woman captioned a Tuesday video of herself making chilli; a sensitive skin type with a good-looking bearded man equals chapped lips for me, and no, I didn't get any work done on them.

The next day, she posted a selfie with a happy caption reading, "battle wounds," giving her million-plus fans a better look at the injuries. A video showing Crawley and her boyfriend, Ryan Dawkins, 45, laughing and singing along to music in the car was shared on Instagram earlier this month, marking the couple's official Instagram debut.

Him, she captioned the intimate video of Dawkins' hand on her thigh. Crawley posted a remark saying, "A year later, and you all are still so f—kin sweet. ", implying that the couple had been dating for some time.

Celebrity pals of the reality star from the ABC show also weighed in with their approval. I mean, he's fantastic, Sara Herron remarked. It's something I'm interested in seeing. Of course, that fan favorite, Michael Allio, deserves a lot of acclaim.

Katie Thurston added, "At last, the secret is out." After becoming engaged just weeks into her "Bachelorette" experience, Crawley and Dale Moss, 33, called it quits, and the news of her bearded lover comes nearly one year later.

After their initial breakup, the pair reconciled for a short time but finally called it quit in September 2021. One of the sources informed us that the couple broke up amicably because they had fundamentally different views on where to settle down and when to establish a family.

A bitter rift developed during Crawley's time as Season 16's main character, and she has spoken publicly about it.