Claire Foy, who recreated Queen Elizabeth II in the TV sequel The Crown, faced a stalker

Jason Penrose, 39, wrote more than 1,000 emails a month to the star and tried to break into her home.

According to the BBC, Penrose posed as a film director and producer who wanted the actress to appear in his film.

He allegedly contacted his sister and the actor's agent, found out where she lives, and persistently rang her doorbell. Claire Foy called the police.

A hearing on the prohibition of stalking is currently underway in court. Perhaps the man is recognized as mentally ill.

But while, the judge forbade Penrose to communicate with the actress, her sister, and her agent.

Matt has applied for a full SPO, which prevents suspected stickers from contacting or approaching victims during a criminal investigation.

The hearing was scheduled for July 22, and the interim SPO was extended to July 28. Violation of the order can lead to criminal prosecution.

Magistrate Clive Jenkin told Mr. Penrose not to try to talk to Ms. Foy, her family, or her agent.

In a previous post, English actress Imelda Staunton, who will play Queen Elizabeth II, in a video message on the Netflix YouTube channel, announced the release date for the fifth season of the historical series The Crown.

According to the artist, the premiere is scheduled for November 2022.

Recall that production of the fifth and penultimate season of The Crown began in July.

Debicki and West, respectively, will take over from Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor in the roles, both of whom received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Drama this year.

Recall that in season 5, Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Leslie Manville will play Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major.