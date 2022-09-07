Claims That Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine During The Premiere Were Refuted By Chris Pine's Representative

Harry Styles allegedly spit on Chris Pine as he was making his way to his seat at the "Don't Worry Darling" premiere on Monday during the Venice Film Festival, according to a Chris Pine representative.

According to Pine's representative, this is a preposterous narrative that is total fiction and the outcome of a strange web illusion that is obviously deceptive and encourages unwarranted curiosity.

The representative said, "Just to be clear; Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. Any insinuation that there is anything other than affection between these two men is a clear attempt to generate drama that doesn't exist at all.

Styles' representative didn't respond to Page Six's request for clarification right away.

After a videotape from the screening led fans to believe that the "Wonder Woman" star, 42, had been spit upon by the "As It Was" singer, 28, the incident blew up. The long-haired actor halted mid-clap and gazed into Styles' lap with a smile before laughing, somewhat startled as Styles appeared to aim his saliva toward Pine.

Fans have further reason to assume that the purported assault happened because as soon as the former member of One Direction sat down, he glanced in all directions but at Pine.

As he was observed detaching while Styles addressed queries at a media briefing that their co-star Florence Pugh boycotted, the "Contractor" actor's actions during the trip to the film festival became newsworthy.

The supposed conflict between Pugh, 26, and the director Olivia Wilde, which some people thought Pine had taken a side in, may have resulted in Spitgate. However, it now merely appears that Pine doesn't care enough about the undertaking to partake.

