Christine McGuinness Is Smiling As She's Seen Going To The Hairdressers After Rant About Difficult Marriage With Paddy McGuinness

Christine McGuinness is an English model and tv personality who is known for her appearance on "The Real Housewives of Cheshire" show. She has acted in other shows as well so she is well known in the acting community. She's also well recognized amongst fans and fans have been updated with her life ever since they found out about her.

Recently, Christine was seen complaining about her marriage in an interview. She spoke of having a very hard time in her marriage with Paddy McGuinness. She spoke about how she felt because of these times. She said that she felt raw and all over the place which she didn't like.

She also spoke about how she knew there were going to be ups and downs in relationships when you have been with someone for so long. She has been with her husband for 11 years and they share three beautiful children. She admitted that the family had grown together and would keep on growing together as life went on.

Paddy had been filming in Thailand and had just gotten back. While he was there, he publically promise Christine lots of cuddles when he came back. After he had come back, Christine had been observed to be smiling while she went to the hairdresser. She wore a crop top and shorts as she stepped out of the car into the sunshine. She was also observed to still be wearing her wedding ring.

Fans of the couple were very worried that the two would break up but for now, it seems that will not be an issue. The couple has been together for 11 years and so fans love them together. This whole situation had fans feeling like they might lose another power couple but thankfully, as of yet, that's not the case.

Christine was very brave to share her emotions out into the world. After her interview, fans have sent out hoards of support for her in her marriage and have given her so much love. Fans are worried about her and wish her all the best.