Christian Bale Talks About Gorr The God Butcher And Batman Similarities

With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder only 2 days away, people are incredibly excited to see Christian Bale return to the big screen in the superhero genre even though this time, Bale is taking over the villain's side of things. Bale will be playing the iconic, Gorr the God Butcher in the film who has vowed to kill all Gods in the universe, which, most unfortunately, includes everyone's favorite God of Thunder, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. Also joining the cast are Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and the director of the film Taika Waititi himself as Korg.

Christian Bale spoke to ScreenRant and talked about what drew him to the role of Gorr, how he found the role similar to Batman, and much more.

"For me, it was Taika," said the actor regarding why he accepted the offer to play Gorr, "I loved Thor Ragnarok, as did my family. We also all loved Jojo Rabbit, and then I had worked with Natalie and wanted to work with Tessa and with Chris. It comes down to that, really. I just went, 'Great!' Loved the script, loved Taika's description of the villain, 'Let's go do this.'

Christian also talked about how his family convinced him to take on the role.

"There was some potential scheduling conflicts. I said to my family, 'I don't think it's going to work out,' and they went, 'No, you make it work out. You're doing this, Dad.' They gave me my marching orders, and I dutifully obeyed."

Regarding the similarities to Batman, Bale said:

"There is some confusing sympathy for such a monster as Gorr and certainly some understanding. And likewise, Batman is not such an out and out hero as many others. There's an urge for him to take the easier route, letting his darker emotions take over. That's the great, fascinating conflict within Batman himself. The two of them do have these raging conflicts within them."

In regards to whether he'd ever be into doing another Batman movie, Christian said:

"In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in."

Whether or not Bale will be returning to Batman remains unclear but fans are excited to see his performance as Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder, in theaters, Friday the 8th of July.