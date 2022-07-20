Chrissy Teigen Has Been Sober For 1 Year; Celebrates On Instagram

Monday, July 18 2022 marked exactly 1 full year of Chrissy Teigen going sober and leaving the world of alcohol behind for good. Teigen celebrated the occasion by posting a video of herself with her husband and kids on Instagram and writing a lengthy caption that explained how the journey has been for her, what memories she has or doesn't have of the time she used to drink a lot and where she stands at the moment in regard to her mental state.

The exact words of the beautiful, heartfelt, and incredibly personal caption by Chrissy are as follows:

"not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow. I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I - get this - quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good. sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol. Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family. While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze. Prayers for a blooming onion redo, @outback?? ❤️"

Chrissy has lived a very happening life and bouts with alcohol in her industry are not an uncommon occurrence but the model has shown excellent resolve while realizing and dealing with her problem something that she has been lauded for by both, family and fans. Underneath this Instagram post as well she has received words of encouragement from her husband John Legend and also from fellow model Naomi Campbell who told Chrissy that life is definitely better on "this side" referring to her own struggles with rehab and going sober and being glad the Chrissy could join her.