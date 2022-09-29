Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Expecting A Child Together In The First Few Months Of Next Year

The All of Me singer announced their upcoming family addition on Tuesday's episode of Audacy's Check In, telling presenter Bru that they couldn't wait to meet their new little one in the new year.

Chrissy's due date isn't for a while yet; we still have a few months to go. However, legend admitted that the two of us were quite excited. Despite the hardships they've endured since their miscarriage, Legend says they're feeling positive about the future.

Now that Luna is six and Miles is four, we've had plenty of time to learn the ropes as parents, and we're ready to welcome another child into the world, he said, adding, I could see us going for four.

According to Legend, his and Teigen's ideal future includes spending their golden years together, raising a family of three or four children who regularly visit for Sunday dinner, and, sometime in the not-too-distant future, bringing their own children and grandchildren to the table.

The 36-year-old cookbook author published a fresh Instagram photo of herself last week, showing her snacking on a can of squeezable cheese and half a box of crackers while relaxing on the couch and updating her fans on her pregnancy cravings.

In the picture, Teigen was wearing gray leggings and a black shirt as she relaxed and showed off her growing baby belly. The writer found her current snack pick to be somewhat comical.

At EPIC's recent celebration of National Parents Day Off, which Teigen co-hosted, she told PEOPLE that her children were informed of the pregnancy from an early stage and are very enthusiastic about the impending addition to the family.

She explained that because we had used IVF, we found out we were pregnant about nine days after the transfer. I made my intention clear to them from the get-go.