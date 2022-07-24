Chris Pratt Displayed His Biceps In A Shirtless Instagram Image

The picture also featured a letter that Chris's 9-year-old son Jack left for his father on the set, even though 43-year-old Chris appeared to be in terrible shape.

The star of the Jurassic World sequel's eldest child's signature was accompanied by a tiny sticker that wrote, "See you at 8:00," along with a heart. This was soon noted in the remarks by fans.

Chris appeared amazing, but a lot of people pointed out the message right away. One fan said, "This is a note for me." Jack's remark was frequently pointed up by fans using hearts. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Chris' brother-in-law, too got in on the action by sending a message with a few laughing emojis.

Regarding the image, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor and celebrity were sporting black sneakers and pants. Additionally, he concealed his phony chest injuries in his comment.

He added, "Looks circumcised." The scar appears to have been created for a TV show because Chris also labeled his program "The Terminal List" in the picture.

Chris' oldest child, Jack, was conceived by his ex-wife, Anna Faris, who is 45 years old. In May, when his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, gave birth to their daughter Eloise Christina, who is now two months old, he also became a dad for the third time.

The couple's oldest child, Layla Maria, turned two years old in August 2020, marking a significant occasion for the youngster.

Chris and his son obviously have a unique relationship. In addition to writing messages for him on set, Jack frequently went out with the Marvel actor while he was away from home, such as when Chris and Katherine ran out for juice while Katherine was expecting his little sister.

He has been seen holding hands with Layla, demonstrating what a fantastic big brother he is to his younger sisters.