Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Shared First Pictures Of Baby Number 2

Only a couple of months ago, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcomed a baby girl into their home. This is the couple's second baby together. After two months of waiting, Katherine finally posted the baby's first pictures on social media. The pictures are included in a thread of pictures recapping the previous two months for Katherine. Katherine captioned the post, “May & June.”

One of the pictures showed Katherine holding the baby and smiling into the camera, where only the hand of the baby is visible. Another picture shows the baby's tiny little hand grabbing a tiny little flower growing out of concrete. Another picture showed the baby's tiny and adorable little legs and another one showed Katherine's husband Chris Pratt cooking, supposedly for his wife and kids.

The decision to avoid showing their baby's face on social media is a conscious one made by both parents. Katherine said that the same thing was done by her parents and she is forever appreciative that they did.

“It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media,” Said Katherine in an interview.

Katherine is the oldest child of the legendary actor, bodybuilder, and politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver.

“I think that one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing,” said Katherine.

Katherine has four siblings Patrick, Joseph, Christina, and Christopher.

Chris Pratt also recently took to social media to announce the arrival of the couple's second child. Pratt wrote, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Pratt recently joked that he has only just figured out how to spell the name "Schwarzenegger" but it seems that the marriage is going strong and fans are pouring in their congratulations and best wishes for the happy couple.