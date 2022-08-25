Chris Pine And His Father Will Perform With Justin Timberlake At The Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala In 2022

It has been confirmed by PEOPLE that Justin Timberlake will perform at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, which is scheduled to take place on October 8.

Along with the singer of "Sexy Back," fans may look forward to father-and-son hosts Robert and Chris Pine for the evening. Dinner and a cocktail reception are both parts of the event.

Funds collected at the event will help the hospital in Santa Monica, California, provide excellent critical care for its young patients. The event will take place at the Barker Hangar.

Panda Express and philanthropists Jeff and Kristin Worthe will each get the Courage to Care Award at the occasion.

The honor is given to people and organizations for their outstanding humanitarian achievements. Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, and others have received this accolade in the past.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano expressed gratitude for the chance to host this significant event for the first time since 2018 in a press release.

He went on, "These kindhearted and generous supporters of kids will be recognized for their philanthropy, volunteerism, and advocacy. We will also honor the frontline clinical members of the team and philanthropists who support us in achieving our aim of giving children hope and a better future."

During his June performance at Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water Music Festival in Washington, D.C., Timberlake, 41, gained notoriety for his dance moves. Later, he posted a video on Instagram with a lighthearted apology.

Justin Timberlake posted a video on his Instagram Story and wrote, "D.C. For two reasons, I must apologize to you." He pointed in two different directions as he turned the camera away from his face to see his multicolored Nike sneakers on his feet.

He said in jest, "I had a big conversation with each of them and told them, 'Um, don't you ever do that to me again.