Chris Martin Of Coldplay Has Been Diagnosed With A Lung Infection, Forcing The Band To Postpone Their Next Performances

After it was revealed that frontman Chris Martin suffered a dangerous lung infection, Coldplay was forced to delay their scheduled shows in Brazil.

On Tuesday, the British band issued a statement to their devoted following that was published on their official website and Twitter.

They remarked that it was with utmost sadness that they had to announce the postponement of their scheduled gigs in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo until the beginning of 2023.

His doctor has given Chris specific instructions to stay in bed and rest for the next three months and a week to treat a deadly lung infection. They followed by saying that we were working as quickly as possible to lock down the new dates and that we would follow up with more information in the following few days.

As part of their Music of the Spheres international tour, Coldplay was slated to play a total of eight gigs in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo between October 11 and October 22.

There will be a postponement of every performance. However, tickets will be valid for attendance at the rescheduled dates, and refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase.

To everyone in Brazil who had been looking forward to these concerts, the band added that they were extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience that this may cause. However, they were so grateful for everyone's understanding during this challenging time when they needed to prioritize Chris' health.

In conclusion, Coldplay stated, "We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break, and we look forward to soon starting back up on tour." We sincerely apologize to everyone who impacted this, and we are always grateful for the love and assistance you have shown us.