Chris Hemsworth Posts Tribute To His Wife Elsa Pataky On Her Birthday

The God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth , reveals his softer side to the world as he posts a beautiful tribute to his wife on the occasion of her birthday on Instagram.

The post shows a hilarious black and white photo of a bulked-up Chris Hemsworth sitting on the lap of his wife, Elsa Pataky on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, and the caption is just as beautiful, romantic, and hilarious as the photo itself. The caption for the post reads:

"Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady! Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier. Love you @elsapataky ❤️🎉."

The post drew much love and adoration from social media users, as the wonderful couple usually does. The two actors have been married for more than a decade and it seems that the romance and love show no signs of fading. Together, the two share 3 beautiful children, all of whom have had cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris Hemsworth's daughter, India actually playing a crucial role in the film.

The pair are not only romantic and affectionate, but they are also incredibly honest with one another, as Chris revealed in an interview that Elsa was not really a huge fan of the muscles he gained to play Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. In the interview with USA Today, Chris's exact words were as follows:

"My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much.' There are a lot of my male friends who are like, 'Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck.'"

Hemsworth often shares adorable and cute moments from his personal life with both his children and his wife. On a previous occasion, while talking about his relationship with Elsa, Chris said that there was no one moment where he realized he loved her but rather the relationship made sense all throughout their interactions from when they first met.

Advertisement

"There was no light-bulb moment," Chris said in an interview with Elle in 2015, "From the first time we met, we just made sense. She's fun. She's outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try to keep up with."