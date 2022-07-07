Chris Evans Talks About The Physical Demands Of Playing Captain America

It has been 11 years since Chris Evans first donned the stars and stripes of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it is safe to say that the actor has been cemented as the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan in the hearts and minds of fans forever.

Evans' 8 year run as Captain America recently came to an end as he played the character for the final time in Avengers: Endgame, the movie which saw Cap fight his final battle and live out the rest of his days in an alternate timeline with the love of his life, Peggy Carter (played by Hayley Atwell).

While the role has been iconic, Chris Evans says that he does feel a literal weight fall off his shoulder as he hangs up the shield. Evans is of course referring to the incredibly strict and hard fitness routine he has had, to stay in the incredible super-hero shape he has been in for the 8 years playing Captain America.

Now, with the role retired, Evans can take it easier, but people have gotten so used to seeing him in Captain America that they are now concerned when Evans doesn't look like a superhero all the time.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment (via US Weekly ) Chris Evans talked about what it was like not being in Captain America shape anymore and the actor's exact words were as follows:

"I’ve shed like 15 pounds. Every time people see me they’re like, 'Are you OK? You lost a little bit of weight.' I haven’t had to hit the gym as hard."

Chris Evans assures his fans that he is completely fine and healthy, just not over the top fit like Cap used to be.

Chris has talked about the sheer work that goes into staying in superhero shape on previous occasions as well and even discussed how hard it was when he had to shed the muscles for roles not requiring them, such as his role in the 2017 drama Gifted, and then bulk back up for the next MCU installments.

Fans are happy that Evans gets to relax now and it is a break well earned.