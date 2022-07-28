Chris Evans Speaks About His Dog Dodger And Whether He’s A Good Wingman Or Not

Chris Evans is one of the best actors of our time and he’s loved by everyone. Everyone knows that he is one of the sweetest actors in the industry and is also extremely talented as an actor. Chris Evans is probably one of the few actors that have an incredible range in his acting career so he has tons of fans that support him through everything.

Chris Evans is just like all of us. He loves his dog Dodger more than anything and it shows how proud he is to be a dog dad. Chris has recently partnered up with Jinx, a dog nutrition brand guaranteed to give your dog the best health.

Chris Evans Offered to Play Wolverine in Marvel Movies

While in an interview, he couldn’t stop talking about his dog. He said “When I first saw Dodger, I was like, ‘Oh, man, he kind of reminds of the Dodger from ‘Oliver & Company.’ It was just kind of a casual thought… Then, in the process of trying to come up with a name, I just kinda couldn’t get Dodger out of my head” He said that he loved that name so much that it had stuck with him and he decided to name his dog that.

Chris also spoke about how loyal his dog was to him. He called him a very good dog and said that he would normally follow him everywhere. He also mentioned that Dodger was prone to liking everyone so it didn’t seem like a good idea to listen to him when dating. He also said that it was very important to him that whoever he is with likes dogs.

Chris also said that he was the boss in their house. While many people may think that the dog would have more power, Chris disagrees. He stated that Dodger was very easy and usually went with the flow. He said that his dog was agreeable and was just up for anything so he never really had any issues with him.

Chris Evans And Lizzo Ready To Take Relationship To Next Level

Advertisement

About his partnership with Jinx, he said “It’s just about prioritizing the health of these guys that we love so much. When I sat down with them and heard about their products, they just seem like they know what they’re doing and it’s nice when you can partner up with a product or a company that has passions that align with yours.”