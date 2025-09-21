Chris Carmack And Erin Slaver Hilarious Pool Prank Leaves Internet In Stitches

Instagram/@realcarmack

Until recently, the ongoing discourse on the internet revolved around a video depicting the couple playfully executing an elaborate pool prank whilst all the two men laughed. The couple itself is playful in social media interactions and would delight their fans with shenanigans so the video set itself with confusion and humor.

Advertisement

Erin goes and got Chris some very questionable swimwear from “Avacrown” – they are bottoms so small she insists he must try them on for the new pool. His reaction travels from confusion to disbelief, to acceptance finally. He holds up the nearly-nude swimwear and tells Erin, “You gotta get your money back for that,” while Pete says in another voice: “You’re my own modesty, Mr. Turtle,” and fans just lost it.

The Prank on YouTube is much lengthier, going into more hilarious banter, with Chris basically saying deadpan, “Are you seriously asking me that?” when Erin asks him to put on the tiny swim bottoms. Their chemistry and timing in comedy, according to their fans, make this one of the best-pranks-they-have-ever-bestowed-upon-the-world.

Some open praises and volley of comments from these fans filled in the comments; one user had to declare, “Omg! This was priceless! 😂😂😂,” speaking on behalf of the majority of the viewers. Another remarks, “I don’t know what to say… 😂😮,” which is all of us who were literally left speechless witnessing this absurd situation.

Several added their ongoing commentary, commenting on how good-hearted Chris seemed to be despite all those pranks coming his way. “You’re the best husband ever. You trust her, even when you shouldn’t!! 🤣.” Another added, “He has to be blinded by love!!!” Credit goes to the touching story behind the humor.

The “Mr. Turtle” exploded fast. One person joked, “Mr. Turtle has seen some things 😂,” and another followed up, “Mr. Turtle will never recover 💀,” a classic indication that the reference stuck in the minds of viewers.

A few would regard as indexed praises for Erin; “You are the queen 😂😝👑,” one admirer commented, and another followed with, “this is BY FARRRR your best prank yet!! 😭☠️” The couple seems to have hit a vein of humor that the entire family can partake in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Carmack and family (@realcarmack)

The video is one of many light-hearted couple flings that intermittently peek into the family life and relationship of the couple. Their genuine presence, where they can mock themselves, has won them a huge following of people who not only appreciate their comedy but who are obviously smitten with the people behind it.

Advertisement

One viewer succinctly summed it up perfectly: “You two are sooo funny! 🤣 😂,” an echoing sentiment held by many thousands more who have enjoyed the recent comedic offering of this mischievous pair. This video is part of their ongoing prank war that fans adore. In another famous incident, Erin served Chris a mayo fruit prank.