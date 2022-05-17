Chris Brown Wishes Ammika Harris A Happy Birthday

Chris Brown wished Ammika Harris a happy birthday. Check out the pics that she shares on her social media account below.

The Shade Room said: 'www #ChrisBrown wishing his baby #AmmikaHarris a Happy Birthday! She shared videos of their son #AekoBrown and Chris’ daughter #RoyaltyBrown singing her sweet songs and wishes! ( @gettyimages)'

One fan posted this; 'A man who had a baby on his baby, well I blame no one but the “baby” who’s still allowing him call her baby.'

A follower said: 'How y’all stay with men that have babies on y’all? I would be distraught !!!!!'

One other commenter posetd this message: 'So was baby okay with having a baby on her? Lmaoooo.'

'This man done had a baby on her he wild as hell talking about happy Birthday baby,' someone said.

And a fan said: 'Nah this is so dope how all his bm get along.'

Ammika Harris is showing off her hair on social media. Check out the latest pic that she shared on her social media account featuring her hair.

Someone said: 'Does Chris Brown tell you how beautiful you are though..?' and a commenter posted this: 'Keep the love in your heart. It’s awesome to witness.'

A fan said: 'Pretty girl like to see you when you post anything,' and a commenter posted this: 'You got a beautiful spirit! It shines through your smile.'

Chris Brown 's baby mama, Ammika Harris is making her fans and followers happy with a new fashion haul video that she shared on her IG account. Check out the clip below.

'A little @nakdfashion haul I put all links on my stories for you guys! 25% off code ammika25 (valid 48 hours only )' she captioned her post.

Someone said: 'So pretty! I love every outfit! You are so gorgeous!!!!' and more people hopped in the comments to agree.