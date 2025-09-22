Chris Briney Expresses Desire To Join The White Lotus Cast

X/@FilmUpdates

Chris Briney expressed his desire to become part of the big HBO series The White Lotus. The Summer I Turned Pretty star told this during one of the actor’s recent interviews, and social media went crazy with this statement. He gives this remark just as the award-winning satirical drama continues to remain one of the most talked-about and sought-after projects for actors.

Advertisement

The actor, who nowadays is best known for playing Conrad Fisher in the evergreen Amazon Prime attempt, ostensibly saw himself in the dark comedic world of high-class resorts and dysfunctional customers. His statement went viral across the Internet, with fans and critics alike speculating if he would be able to fit into the intricately woven Mike White ensemble cast. Being very witty in its writing and having deep character studies has resulted in much discussion about any impending castings.

Reactions to Briney’s ambition were… mixed, to say the least. One user basically went for it: “I would love to see a character of his finally get killed off,” – a rather chilling statement that falls right in line with the storyline farewells that the show has become famous for. Then there is the other who goes: “But this series suits him so well I won’t be able to explain.” On the contrary, this shows some may be envisioning him in the tone of the show already.

“What about the acting?” asked one doubtful user, with another disagreeing outright, “With those acting skills? Honey..” Not everyone appears to believe he is suited to the show’s nuanced demands. Then arrived the defenders with: “He is probably the best actor on the show,” referring to his current show and showing the divided opinion.

Chris Briney says he wants to be in ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ (Via @tryquinn_) pic.twitter.com/PbHxNqgCGU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 21, 2025

Gathering steam, one suggested, “Let’s just combine the worlds and have him and Belly on their honeymoon,” whereas the other plainly supported the thought with, “Yes, I’d love to see him in the next season.”

Briney’s assertions come at a very interesting point in time. “Well he won’t have time if he’s filming the final movie for TSITP jk that is so filmed and coming out this year 🤣,” one witty commentator referred to the wrap-up for his present show; what an attractive idea to consider, yet seems unlikely they’d be able to fit it into their schedules.

Spanish commentators hopped on the discussion, some being supportive. One wrote, “Si él está yo la veo,” whilst another said, “Y nosotros queremos que esté también.”

The White Lotus gained fame by mixing A-listers with out-of-left-field casting ideas that cast actors that may not seem quite an obvious fit with the material on first glance. This history makes Briney’s declared desire that much more interesting, given that the series has sort of gone inside-out to change audience perceptions of certain actors through pinpoint casting.

Will this stated interest ever be fulfilled in an actual cast? Usually consisting of ensemble casts in interwoven storylines, The White Lotus creator Mike White is known for his very specific vision of the characters he puts together for each season. Considering Briney’s current popularity and alluring demographic, he might find himself fit for the interest of the show, but it definitely all depends on what is due for next season.

Advertisement

Knowing how The White Lotus is all about casting—with actors clamoring to be part of the most-talked-about luxury getaway—it looks like the chatter surrounding Briney shows no signs of dying down yet. Only time will tell if Chris Briney will be checking in for the next reservation.