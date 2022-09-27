Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Clean About Her Struggles With Becoming Famous As A Child

Being a child star in Hollywood is no easy task and almost every one who goes through it has a story of how tough and stressful the experience was. The latest Hollywood actor to speak up on the difficulties of being famous as just a little kid is Chloë Grace Moretz. Moretz rose to fame after starring in the 2010 hit film Kick-Ass. Moretz continued her acting journey starring in the much less liked sequel of Kick-Ass and then moving on to films like "Carrie" and "If I Stay." Pretty soon Moretz was the next big thing in Hollywood with many expecting her to become a great serious actress once she grew up.

But the experience wasn't all that positive as Moretz has recently explained while speaking to Hunger Magazine.

Moretz explains her first experience with the paparazzi in the following words:

"It was 10 to 15 adult guys surrounding a 12-year-old girl. They pushed my mom and she ended up falling into traffic — she didn't get hurt, but the situation was really chaotic. It's an assault on all the senses, with screaming and flashes. I got into the car afterwards and I just burst into tears. I think that's my marker of before and after."

But her true understanding of her own fame came at a red carpet several years late and it apparently did not sit will with her. Moretz explained it in the following words:

"I was 18 and doing a red carpet. I walked off of it and I felt so much self-loathing and was really confused about the experience that just went down. I was really unwell after that. There was this complete jarring shift in my consciousness, I questioned who I was. What am I doing? Who am I? Why am I doing this? Like, what does this mean?"

Things got worse when Moretz became the subject of some memes which made jokes at the expense of her body. She explains:

"There was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand. And this photo got manipulated into a character from 'Family Guy' with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time. Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone and they were like, 'Oh, shut the f*ck up, it's funny.' And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it's something that I can't change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram. It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers. And to this day, when I see that meme, it's something very hard for me to overcome."

Chloe explains that to heal from all of this, she had to temporarily step back and become a "recluse."

However, she maintains that she still loves acting and finds it to be a "form of therapy," on top of the therapy that she says she checked into in order to resolve all her difficulties.