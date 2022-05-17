Charlize Theron shares her first photo as Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness

Six days after the premiere of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, Hollywood star Charlize Theron shared her MCU debut with fans. She posted on social media the official first image of Clea; a new character introduced mid- movie from Marvel Studios . Rumors about her being cast as a potential superhero love interest have been circulating over the past few weeks as information about the premiere's many surprises began leaking online. But Charlize's post is the first time the Oscar-winning actress has admitted that she's the one to portray the character.

The star appears in full robes as Stephen Strange walks on the street in the movie. She tells Cumberbatch's character that his constant roaming of the universes has caused a rift between them and, as much as it sounds, things aren't going well between them. After tearing apart the fabric of reality and opening a portal to the Dark Dimension, Clea's house, she asks Strange to join her to repair the damage, and he agrees. In the Marvel comics, she is primarily a fellow sorcerer with a lineage that goes back directly to Dormammu, the lord of the Dark Dimension who confronted Strange in the 2016 film's climax. In this painting, Dormammu is presented as a semi-dead giant floating head, voiced by Benedict himself. At the same time, Clea appears in a more attractive platinum blonde guise with bright purple eyeshadow. In the end, Clea and Strange get married,

It's currently unknown where Clea's version will go in the new movie. Still, a post-credits scene suggests that she and Cumberbatch will be the protagonists of the next Doctor Strange installment . In addition, shortly, the star will play in the Netflix film "School for Good and Evil" directed by Paul Fig.