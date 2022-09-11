Charli D'Amelio Raved About How Her Boyfriend Landon Barker Is Already Backing Her On The DWTS, Calling Him Great

The TikTok celebrity, who is appearing on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, expressed how thrilled her boyfriend is to support her in the contest, along with his father, Travis Barker, and step-mom, Kourtney Kardashian.

I am doing this, and Landon is aware of it. All through this trip, he is at my side at every turn. After the cast was revealed on Good Morning America, I informed Travis and Kourtney about it, and they were equally as thrilled, D'Amelio, 18, said Page Six.

Ultimately, I believe it's going to be a lot of fun, and I am surrounded by a fantastic bunch of people. D'Amelio noted that Landon, who is also 18 years old, is fantastic at energizing her.

She raved about the singer of Die in California, with whom she has been dating since June, saying, "I'm pleased he's going to be there backing me."

He is happy for me. When I'm enthused about something, he always reacts with sweetness and excitement.

Although Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 43, haven't participated in DWTS themselves, their renowned family has.

During Season 7 of the dance competition show, Kim Kardashian competed alongside D'Amelio's professional partner, Mark Ballas, while Rob Kardashian was paired with Cheryl Burke for Season 13. She hasn't consulted either of them yet, according to D'Amelio.

It's safe to conclude that D'Amelio, who competed in dance for over ten years, won't have had any difficulty garnering support from the general public.

Along with possessing the Kardashian-Jenner family and the Barkers' support, she also has the most Instagram followers of all the rivals—49.1 million as of writing—and those numbers are only increasing.

Also, D'Amelio and judge Derek Hough previously collaborated on a "Dirty Dancing" tribute for the Step Into... the Movies special in March. Hough added that he believed D'Amelio would triumph in the ballroom in an interview from July 2021.