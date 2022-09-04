Chadwick Boseman's Wife Accepts His Posthumous Emmy Award And Delivers A Beautiful Speech That Reduces Audience To Tears

Chadwick Boseman has won many awards during his lifetime and was one of the most accomplished actors of all time. The legendary star passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer. One of his most recent and most iconic roles was the role of King T'chala or Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His portrayal of the Black Panther was one of the crucial elements that made the 2018 film of the same name such a success.

Unfortunately, Chadwick passed away before work could begin on the much-awaited sequel to Black Panther, however, he lived just long enough to lend his voice to the Marvel animated series, What if?

What if? explored various alternate timelines of the MCU. It was based on the concept of exploring what the MCU would be like if certain key events were altered. One of the episodes explored the idea of what would happen if Guardian of the Galaxy's Yondu, kidnapped T'chala instead of Peter Quill. In this episode, Chadwick Boseman voiced T'chala and at this year's Emmys, Boseman's performance in What if? received an Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over.

Chadwick's wife Taylor Simone Leward stepped up to accept the Emmy and made a heartwarming speech which reduced everyone to the verge of tears. Her exact words were as follows:

"When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new. You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it’s me? Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf."

Chadwick's legacy as T'chala, his legacy as an actor and his legacy as a human being continues to be honored by all those who were near to him.