Chadwick Boseman's Estate Valued At $2.3 Million; Money Split Between Widow And Parents

It has been almost 2 years since the late great Chadwich Boseman left the world and friends, family and fans continue to mourn the terrible loss. The actor had played many iconic roles and was recently most famous for his portrayal of the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was set to release the second installment of the wildly successful Black Panther franchise at the time of his passing.

Chadwick passed away due to colon cancer. He had been battling cancer for multiple years while filming projects and engaging in chemotherapy until finally in 2020, the actor succumbed to the disease and passed away.

The actor was married to Taylor Simone Ledward. The couple got married only a few months before Chadwick's passing. Chadwich could not draft a will before his passing and Ledward was put in charge of Chadwick's financial matters after his death .

According to reports, Chadwick's estate has obtained over $230,000 even after his death. The actor was wildly successful and popular, becoming a fan favorite almost immediately after he joined acting and his popularity especially sky-rocketed near the end of hs life as he played the iconic Black Panther.

Ledward asked the court to reimburse the costly expenditures of Chadwick's funeral and the cost of purchasing a crypt for Chadwick at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, South Carolina, along with 2 other crypts side by side with Chadwick's so that one day his parents may be laid next to him.

At the moment, Chadwick's estate is evaluated at $2.5 million which was reduced to $2.3 million with $157k being in cash, another $900k was held as bond in a probate case and several other bills being slapped on top of all that.

Ledward asked the court to ensure that 50% of the $2.3 million estate is distributed to herself while the other half is distributed to Chadwick's parents.

Chadwick Boseman's loss is an irrecoverable blow to the industry, to the fans, and probably most of all to his wife, family, and friends.