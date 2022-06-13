Celine to present collection at Paris Men's Fashion Week

Hedi Slimane and Celine will return to the runway at the upcoming Paris Men's Fashion Week.

The designer will present a new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season and promises a "large-scale spectacle. "Together with Celine, Givenchy, Thom Browne, Junya Watanabe Man, and others are announced at this Paris Fashion Week a total of 84 shows and presentations. The Fédération de Haute Couture has set the Celine brand show for June 26.

Celine is known for its strict and precise silhouettes and minimalistic cut, and Fashion Week guests are looking forward to what Hedi Slimane will cook in his new collection this time.

During the pandemic, Slimane switched to online releases, making fashion films, but now the brand is gradually returning to the catwalk after the online presentations of the Fall/Winter 2022 women's collection and the 2023 Resort collection.

In a previous post, LVMH said the apparel and leather goods business increased sales by 30% in the first quarter of 2022, but the company warned that such a positive trend would be short-lived due to the lockdown in China.

"The only thing I can confirm is that it will affect us," LVMH CFO Jean-Jacques Guiony told analysts and reporters about the coronavirus outbreak in China.

"The situation is changing quite quickly, and what is true today may not be true tomorrow. Obviously, we are being affected by the lockdown in some cities, including Shanghai and, to a lesser extent, Shenzhen. Despite the fact that some cities are not blocked, traffic is reduced. So, obviously, and this affects the level of sales ."

However, LVMH is still a sin to complain about. Analysts had predicted that the concert's fashion division would see a 23% gain but not a 30% gain.