The Recording Academy cracked open the treasure chest once again and dug up that treasured memory of Celia Cruz winning a Latin GRAMMY for Best Salsa Performance in the year 2000 for the live album A Night Out of Salsa, which she recorded with her late dear friend Tito Puente. This was also a historic win since it was the very first award in the very first Latin GRAMMY Awards ceremony. The touching clip shows the Queen of Salsa bursting with Vita energy as she poured out her heartfelt thanks-the scene that continues to keep this woman alive in history in the present day.

She danced toward the stage with such energy! Again before she uttered a single word, her majestic voice had filled the whole place. “This is such a surprise, my mother,” she hollered in Spanish, hugging the award. “They’re going to kill me from heart palpitations!”

Every single moment was caught by the camera. She gave thanks to God; then the Academy; then she thanked herself, her husband Pedro Knight, standing beside her holding her tiny purse in a quiet manner, quite the opposite to her whirlwind joy; she thanked her collaborators, India and Johnny Pacheco; then came the chills, thanking her “brother,” the late Tito Puente, who died earlier that year. “He left us, but tonight he is here with us,” she said, choking up with emotion. The audience exploded into a frenzy: They joined her in chanting his name, “Tito Puente! Tito Puente!” On and on, transforming her acceptance speech into a heartfelt humming tribute.

Fans poured out love and fond memories in the comments. “How great this video is, it always moves me. What a great legacy you have left us. Rest in peace,” says one user. Others felt the same presence of Rooster on their screens.

Another spectator picked up on a nice little moment: “And Pedro holding Celia’s little purse… she truly was a queen.” The little moment said more than words about their relationship-he supported her so she could shine.

Then came the most touching comment from a fan who reversed that famous heart palpitations’ remark: “We didn’t kill her from heart palpitations. She killed all of us when she left.” It was both an acknowledgment of her death and an admission of the void she created.

A few comments stressed how strong her presence was. “No one can replace the queen. No one has been born who can substitute her. A legend forever,” comments one, speaking for everyone who is of the firm belief of Celia Cruz being and forever will stand as truly incomparable.

Another fan shared that his/her life is still influenced daily by her music: “This woman marked and still marks my life just by hearing her tunes. Celia is everything, forever.”

The power was not just for Spanish speakers. A Brazilian fan shouted, “Celia Cruz is MARVELOUS!! Long live this Cuban DIVA!!” The Banco proved she has influence beyond borders and languages.

Some comments went more culturally descriptive, calling her “the most important Hispanic-American figure of the second half of the 20th century.” High praise, yet who can argue with such an accolade given her massive impact and ongoing popularity?

Celia’s trademark cry Azúcar! distinguished the speech. It served as joyous reminders of the life she breathed into every one of her performances. Even in moments of such honors, she was still the performer, the icon, the lady who shared her “sugar” with everybody.

The GRAMMYs’ decision to go back and relive that moment was nothing short of inspired. The event was not just a celebration over a win; rather, it was something to call back-the feeling, the great joy, the utmost respect for fallen legends, and the power of music to bind, to unify. What we have is a gala being thrown by Celia Cruz not only in the act of accepting an award but in company with every single invitee.

Having emerged two and four years later, the video still doesn’t feel like an artifact. It is alive. It is a mutual reminder that great art is rarely about notes and lyrics; it is about heart. Celia Cruz certainly had more than enough heart to give away. Her legacy is not in merely the awards or records; it is in the unabated heartfelt emotion that still flows her way via a single clip. That is power. That is Azúcar.