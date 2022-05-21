Carefree Milla Jovovich and daughter Ever Anderson walk around Los Angeles

Carefree Milla Jovovich and daughter Ever walk around Los Angeles. The family duo impresses with a similar sense of style and "family" smiles.

The 46-year-old actress and her 14-year-old daughter, who looked like two peas in a pod, were spotted by reporters walking along Melrose Place in West Hollywood. Milla looked as irresistible and relaxed as ever in blue high-rise jeans, a red and white striped tee, a khaki denim jacket, and Nike sneakers.

Ever chose a baked milk-hued mini-overall for the family runway, throwing an oversized blue cardigan over the top and complementing the look with black and white Vans.

Recall that young Ever, the eldest daughter of Milla Jovovich and director Paul Anderson decided to follow the example of her mother by choosing an acting career. She made her big-screen debut as a young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow and is now gearing up to star in Peter Pan and Wendy.

In Los Angeles, there was a noisy party on the occasion of the opening of the traveling cultural project Prada Mode, within which an immersive installation by artist Martina Sims was presented at Genghis Cohen restaurant. The guests of the evening, in addition to actor Jeff Goldblum, who closed the show of the brand's men's collection for the autumn-winter 2022/23 season, actresses Storm Reid and Gabrielle Union-Wade and other Prada friends, were Milla Jovovich and her husband, director Paul Anderson.

Milla had chosen for the evening a satin dusty pink mini dress with beads and crystals embroidery, which she complemented with laconic pumps with a pointed cap, a classic trench coat, and a Miu Miu bag. Her friendship with Miuccia Prada and two brands created by the designer lasted for many years. In the 1990s, the very young Milla participated in Miu Miu shows, and now her eldest daughter, Ever Gabo Anderson, is following in her footsteps, becoming the face of the new campaign of the Italian brand.