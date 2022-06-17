Cardi B chose a revealing jumpsuit from the most famous Jean Paul Gaultier collection for the performance

The autumn-winter collection of 1995 by the French designer returns to the wardrobes of the stars.

We show not only new photos of Cardi but also the exits of other celebrities in bodycon dresses and catsuits from the Jean Paul Gaultier archive.

Celebrity fascination with rare vintage finds, which automatically turn their owners into the leading newsmakers of red carpets and parties, has long grown into true love.

Every week, one of our favorite celebrities walks out wearing pieces from iconic fashion houses that have been on the catwalks for decades. But still, the main favorite of star stylists is the Jean Paul Gaultier archive.

So, image-maker Dani Michelle, now in charge of Hailey Bieber's wardrobe, found a dress imitating a suit vest and pinstriped skirt, Jean-Paul Gaultier from the autumn-winter 1992/93 collection, from one of the famous vintage buyers.

But Colleen Carter, stylist of Cardi B , chose a catsuit for her client to perform at the Summer Jam 2022 festival from the renowned collection of the House of the fall-winter 1995/96 season, in which Gaultier applied his favorite prints in the spirit of op art.

It is impossible to argue that Jean-Paul Gaultier came up with complex futuristic patterns - the designer was inspired to create them by the work of the artist Victor Vasarely.

However, it was the founder of the brand, Jean-Paul Gaultier, who first applied optical designs to bodycon dresses and revealing jumpsuits, which, almost 30 years after their debut, appear again and again on influencer social networks and on red carpets.

Among those who have already tried on Gauthier's op art are Kim Kardashian, singer Charli XCX and Cardi B. In 2019, the rapper already wore a cult item from the past, which organically fit into her scandalous image.

As for the shoes, the social media personality slipped on the heels of the orange sandals with a clear vinyl, quality of look and pointed toes. Orange Heels allowed the rapper to show off his painted pedicure.