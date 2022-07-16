Cardi B And Offset Gave Their Daughter Kulture $50,000 In Cash On The Occasion Of Her Four-Year-Old Birthday

It is reported by PageSix. Cardi B and Offset celebrated their daughter's birthday with a trip to an amusement park.

In a video posted to Instagram, Offset's Story, the celebrity couple's daughter, Kulture, is caught asking her father to buy her cotton candy while leaning out the window of a black SUV. In the next story, the girl is already holding a wad of cash.

In the July / August issue of Vogue Singapore, Cardi openly revealed her hand-wringing attitude towards the parents' son Wave and daughter Kulture as they try to make sure that their parents Be humble despite the sources of.

In the background, Cardi B can be heard asking, "What is this?" to which the birthday girl replied, "That's a million." Rapper Offset corrects his daughter, adding that there is only $ 50 thousand. "That's 50. Say 50," he added.

This is not Offset's first extravagant gift to his daughter: when Kulture was two years old, the rapper gave her a pink Birkin bag, which caused outrage among fans. Cardi B then defended her husband: "I'm not angry that dad bought the baby Birkin. She will match her mother."

The couple also dressed their daughter in a $2,400 Balenciaga outfit during a trip to Disneyland in March.

The rapper told the outlet that it was a "blessing" for Cardi to take her children under her arms and that their families would blend in well.

"It's a blessing to be able to hold them all together and to have a wife who is open-hearted and treats them as if they were her children," he said. "It may be a problem, but I don't have to go through it, and it's beautiful."

"I think sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or woman whose children are negative - and I think people should hug and love him," I like. The rapper added. "I love my family, and I don't want it anymore."