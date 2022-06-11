Cara Delevingne posted her naked photos

29-year-old Cara Delevingne loves to shock the audience. It’s no problem for her to be naked in public: one of her last appearances on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 was in a burgundy trouser suit, taking off her jacket, the model was left bare-chested, covered in gold paint.

Also, quite candid shots are present in the personal account of the model. In the last post, she shared a series of her half-naked photos with her followers, but unlike Kylie Jenner , who recently also decided to show herself in all her glory, Kara covered her nipples with special stickers.

Delevingne also threw on a multi-colored mesh jacket, a pair of which was a black leather skirt, and a gold chain with a pendant in the form of letters C and D complemented the image.

It was done in pink. For all her frankness, the actress, known for the films Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, does not look vulgar in these pictures but, on the contrary, as feminine as possible, with a touch of sexuality.

With this post and her rainbow-colored appearance, Cara once again openly admitted that she is proud and happy to be part of the LGBT community. In general, June is Pride Month, when the queer community celebrates the freedom and pride of being who they are.

A few years ago, the model, in an interview with Variety, said that she had long ceased to separate people by gender, thereby giving them complete freedom in self-expression.

She also noted that the person himself is always important for her, and not the clichés imposed on him. In a previous post, British model Cara Delevingne, who now prefers to be perceived primarily as an actress, celebrates her birthday on August 12.

So far, she has had more victories in the fashion industry: hundreds of shows, major advertising contracts, the status of the muse of Karl Lagerfeld, Olivier Rousteing, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and former Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey.